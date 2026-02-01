Nellore Rural on path of development: Kotamreddy

Nellore: TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Saturday said that his constituency has been zooming fast on the path of development after coalition government came to power.

The MLA along with Nellore rural party incharge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and former Nellore Municipal Chairman Nandimandalam Bhanusree laid foundation for construction of Krishnapatnam Port road costs Rs 3.50 crores at Harinadhapuram junction in the city here. Speaking the occasion, the MLA recalled that till date as many as 339 development works were completed with Rs 42 crores and another 240 works with Rs 27 crores are under progress.

He said that people of Nellore Rural Constituency are remaining grateful to the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning necessary funds for the development of constituency. The MLA assured that he will always be available to the constituency people whether he in power or not. Party incharges and local leaders were present.