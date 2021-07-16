Nellore: Sand Artist Sanath Kumar carves Art on The Hans India as a mark of 10th anniversary

As Hans India celebrates the 10th anniversary across the two Telugu states, the wishes pour in from all quarters and the celebrations have held at all corners of the Two Telugu states right from politicians to bureaucrats and others. Meanwhile, the Sand Artist Manchala Sanath Kumar carved sand art at Yeruru coast in Nellore on Thursday in connection with the 10th anniversary of The Hans India as a mark of thanksgiving.

The Sand artist recollected the contribution of The Hans India to him personally where he has got government job after a story of his talent was surfaced on The Hans India portal. Sanath Kumar said with a story carried out by The Hans India, he was given a job in the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Gurukula department.

He said that The Hans India stands first in carrying the social stories and enlightening the people bringing awareness on various aspects. The sand artist conveyed wishes to The Hans India on this great occasion.The Hans India has excelled in providing quality journalism taking numerous challenges and proved its calibre in these ten years.





