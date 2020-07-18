Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA K Govardhan Reddy registers for Ph D programme in VSU

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA and YSR Congress district convener Kakani Govardhan Reddy got admission in PhD programme in Vikrama Simhapuri University for conducting a study on Panchayat Raj Institutions in the district.



Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Prof R Sudarshan Rao handed over admission letter on Saturday to the legislator in the varsity campus in the presence of the senior officials.

Legislator Govardhan Reddy completed his BTech, MBA, and MA in Sociology from Osmania University, Hyderabad. Now, he sought an admission from the varsity in his constituency to conduct research, and the Vice-Chancellor and the Governing Board accepted his request. He said he is planning to conduct research on the system of Grama Sachivalayams and other issues.

He thanked that the varsity had allocated Dr Chenchu Reddy and Dr Madhumathi as guides for his research work.