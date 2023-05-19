Nellore stands first in completing Jagananna Housing Colonies

Nellore : The Nellore district stood at first place in the entire state in completing the Jagananna Housing Colonies.

On the occasion, the government appreciated the District Collector M Hari Narayanan for his initiatives in achieving the set targets in a time bound manner.

During the video conference, government Chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and Housing department special secretary Ajay Jain congratulated the collector by saying that the district has completed 9,428 houses against the target of 9,693 in 15 days in May.

They also lauded the officials for achieving good progress in construction of Multi Purpose Godowns (MPGs), setting up of Customer Hiring Centres related to YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam in the district.

Jawahar Reddy said it was possible only because of ground level inspection, motivating the beneficiaries and timely update in review meetings with the officials over the progress of projects.

The Principal Secretary also directed the collector to ensure effective implementation of land resurvey, distribution of title deeds related Bhu Hakku and Jagananna Pala Velluva in the interest of beneficiaries. DRO Venkata Narayanamma and DWMA PD Sambasiva Reddy were present.