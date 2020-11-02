Nellore stands first in Covid tests in State

Nellore: In-charge Collector M N Harendira Prasad said that the district stood first in Covid tests in the entire state on the basis of tests per million population. Addressing at the State Formation Day celebrations at Kasturba Kalakshetram here on Sunday, he said the recovery rate was 96.74 per cent in the district.

He also said there were 61,000 positive cases reported till October 31 and the percentage of deaths was only 0.9 per cent. He said still they were asking the government machinery to be alert on the Covid protocols for preventing the caseload.

He formally hoisted the national flag and offered floral tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu and inspected the Guard of Honour.

Telangana was separated from the state on June 2, 2014, and still, the state government decided to continue to celebrate the formation day on Nov 1 as earlier. The district has been renamed as PSR Nellore in 2008 as a token of respect to Amarajeevi's sacrifice for the sake of Telugu speaking people.

SP Bhaskar Bhushan, Joint Collector-Asara Surya Prakash Rao, Deputy Collector Das, DRO M V Ramana, RDO SK Hussain Saheb, DSO CH Balakrishna Rao and others were present. The former principal of Sri Sarvodaya College Dr Kalidasu Purushotham has been felicitated during the occasion.