Nellore TDP leader conducts Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program at ABM Compound

Abdul Aziz Babu, the President of the Nellore Parliament TDP, recently organized a Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program at ABM Compound in Nellore City, 51st Division. As part of this program, he personally distributed leaflets from house to house and urged the residents to support Narayana for a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

During his address at the event, Abdul Aziz highlighted the housing schemes implemented by the TDP government for the benefit of the poor, such as the TIDCO houses. He expressed disappointment that these houses were not provided to the intended beneficiaries by the current YCP government. He assured the residents that the TDP, if elected to power, would prioritize the welfare of the people and work towards further development in the area.

Several prominent figures, including Miduri Prashanth Kumar, Kamatham Prashanth Kumar, Bala, Kumar Mangalam, Jana Vasu, MBT Sandesh, Adwarana Naresh, Bandi Praveen Kumar, and Ashok, were present at the event and showed their support for the cause.

Abdul Aziz's message resonated with the attendees, who expressed their hopes for a brighter future under the leadership of the TDP. The event concluded on a positive note, with the promise of better prospects for the community if the TDP is given the opportunity to govern once again.