Nellore: Team formed to probe into death of Kathi Mahesh

Nellore: With MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga raised doubts on the accident and demanded for a probe into death of film critic Kathi Mahesh by a sitting judge, A DSP level police official has been deputed for collecting the details of incident at Kovur PS and other areas and aftermath developments.



It may be recalled that the film actor and critic Kathi Mahesh was severely hurt in a road accident at Chandrasekhara Puram in the district on June 26 and was initially treated at Medicover Hospital in the city. He received severe injuries on head and left eye. He was then shifted to Chennai for better treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

DSP of Armed Reserve Forces Gandhi visited Kovur police station on Wednesday and also collected information from Suresh, who drove the car on the day of the accident. The police also summoned Bathina Suresh, who is a friend and an interior decoration trader in Vijayawada, for providing his witness on the accident.