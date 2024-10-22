  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Temple hundi looted

Shivalayam temple hundi taken away by culprits in Nandavaram village
x

Shivalayam temple hundi taken away by culprits in Nandavaram village

Highlights

Some unidentified persons gained entry into the Shivalayam at Nandavaram village of Marripadu mandal and decamped with the hundi in the temple. Later, they broke open the hundi and looted Rs 3 lakh and threw it away

Nellore: Some unidentified persons gained entry into the Shivalayam at Nandavaram village of Marripadu mandal and decamped with the hundi in the temple. Later, they broke open the hundi and looted Rs 3 lakh and threw it away.

The incident came to light on Monday when passerby noticed the broken hundi in the bushes near the temple and informed the police.

It may be recalled that Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy renovated the ancient temple with endowment funds and reinstalled the deities. Marripadu police registered a case and took up investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick