Nellore: Temple hundi looted
Nellore: Some unidentified persons gained entry into the Shivalayam at Nandavaram village of Marripadu mandal and decamped with the hundi in the temple. Later, they broke open the hundi and looted Rs 3 lakh and threw it away.
The incident came to light on Monday when passerby noticed the broken hundi in the bushes near the temple and informed the police.
It may be recalled that Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy renovated the ancient temple with endowment funds and reinstalled the deities. Marripadu police registered a case and took up investigation.
