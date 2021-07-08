Nellore: Three held for woman's murder

Nellore: Gudur police arrested three persons in connection with murder of an engineering student Tejaswini of Gudur town in the district. The accused were identified as Gunisetty Venkateswarlu, Chitteti Prudhvi Raj and Bandla Siva.

According to additional SP Venkataratnam, Chenchu Krishnaiah, father of Venkateswarlu and Sudhakar, father of Tejaswini worked in a school for seven years and became family friends. Meanwhile Venkateswarlu and Tejaswini fell in love and later they discontinued their two-year relation. But the accused continued to stalk and making frequent phone calls and sending messages to continue their relation. Unable to bear this, she changed her mobile number and ignored him completely.

"In a fit of rage, Venkateswarlu along with his friends plotted to kill Tejaswini and conducted recce on July 1. Friends of Venkateswarlu, Prudhvi Raj and Siva, observed her parents leaving the house and informed the accused. Prudhvi Raj knocked the door, then Venkateswarlu attacked her with knife by forcibly entering the house and tied her with chunni," said Additional SP Venkataratnam.

When neighbours raised alarm, the accused tried to escape but in vain. Then he attempted suicide, said the senior official. Police shifted Tejaswini and Venkateswarlu to the hospital where the doctors declared the girl brought dead. Venkateswarlu was shifted to the GGH, Nellore for treatment. The police arrested the accused on Wednesday and seized the knife along with three mobile phones from them.