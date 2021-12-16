Nellore: Three-member gang involved in ATM thiefts arrested

Nellore: Police arrested a 3-member gang including a juvenile involved in thefts at ATM centres and in various places. Police seized Rs 15 lakh worth 3 motorcycles worth Rs 2.14 lakhs, two auto-rickshaws (Rs 2.75 lakh), 3 lakhs worth of clothes stolen from a textile shop, electronic items worth Rs 3.71 lakh, electrical goods worth Rs 1.10 lakh, seven oxygen cylinders worth Rs 50,000 and a gas cutter.

The accused have been identified as P Madhava Rao, P Chandrasekhar from Daravari street in Kavali town and a minor. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Venkataratnam, the members of gang took a room in Balaji Nagar of Nellore city limits and diverted the attention of local people doing menial jobs for some time. SP said the accused, who committed thefts in ATM centres, were involved in more than 20 cases.

The gang member has been committing offences for more than three years, said the ASP. Using the technical evidence, the Central Crime Station Police along with Vedayapalem police arrested the accused at Sundaraiah colony in Nellore city, she added.