Nellore: UBI employees take part in rally

Nellore: Union Bank of India, Nellore organised a rally from Union Bank, Dargamitta branch to Union Bank B V Nagar branch near the RTC bus stand on Saturday.

Zonal head R Ravindra Babu and regional head K Jogarao led the rally. Union Bank of India organises Vigilance Awareness Week every year as per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission and Government of India.

Jogarao informed that the Vigilance Awareness Week is being organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said that Union Bank is taking initiatives through all 65 branches of Nellore region to spread awareness against corruption through various programmes like blood donation, walkathon, holding Grama Sabhas, essay writing, painting competitions in schools and colleges.

B Sivashankar, deputy regional head, chief managers of the bank, branch managers and other staff participated in the rally.