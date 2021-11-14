Nellore: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu asks youth, women to upgrade skills

Nellore: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon youth and women to upgrade their skills and participate in building strong nation. He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new building for Rural Self Employment Training Centre (RSETC) established in memory of his mother-in-law Kousalyamma, along with his wife Ushamma and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy at Swarna Bharath Trust(SBT) in Venkatachalam mandal on Saturday.

The Vice-President pointed out that due to lack of proper awareness, youth in rural areas were leading miserable lives and addicted to vices.

To avoid such uneasy situations and promoting empowerment in them, SBT has established RSETC with the cooperation of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, Union Bank Social Foundation Trust(UBSFT) in 2003. He said training classes would be organised separately for male and females.

The Vice President advised the youth to concentrate on achieving skill development without expecting free schemes offered by the government.

He directed the District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu to initiate steps for identifying the youth, who discontinued studies in the middle, providing them training on various sections like skill development, new methods in farm sector, technical education etc in RSETC.

SBT Managing Trustee Deepa Venkat, former Minister Kamineni Srinivas, Joint Collector Harendhira Prasad, Nellore Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, Lead Bank Manager Ramprasad Reddy, NABARD DDM Ravi Singh, RDO's Varshini, Seena Naik and others were present.