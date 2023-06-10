Nellore: VSU to award PhD to Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) will award doctorate degree to Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for his research on evolution and new trends in Panchayat Raj system.

The agriculture minister participated in the viva presentation held at VSU and explained the need for drastic changes and reformations in Panchayat Raj system in the presence of students and teachers on Friday. Later he submitted the papers appealing to the committee members recommending for awarding doctorate degree.

Appreciating of his viva presentation, the committee recommended for presentation of Doctor of Philosophy(PhD) to Kakani Govardhan Reddy for his advanced research in Panchayat Raj system.

On the occasion, the minister thanked the VSU faculty for extending support for completion of research.

VSU Vice-Chancellor Professor G M Sundara Valli handed over the polarising paper to Kakani recommending him for doctorate degree.

Hailing from rural background in agriculture family, Kakani earlier worked as Nellore Zilla Parishad Chairman. As ZP chief he used to visit villages frequently and studied the problems being faced by the people in rural areas.