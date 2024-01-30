Nellore will develop if Narayana wins: TDP leader

Nellore: Nellore Parliament constituency TDP president Abdul Aziz inaugurated divisional party office at Venkateswarapuram in 54th division in Nellore city on Monday. He said If TDP comes to power, welfare and development will be implemented equally, asking the party activists to explain to the people that welfare without restrictions will be provided to them. Abdul Aziz said that if party leader Narayana wins, Nellore city will develop and the fate of the people of the city will change. He gave a call to the people and party activists to strive to make Narayana wins with a huge majority.

State secretary Raja Naidu, Zaheer, Shafi, Sudhakar Reddy, Ratchagiri Chandra and others participated in the programme.