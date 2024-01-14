Live
Nellore witnesses heavy crowds on Sankranti
On the occasion of Makara Sankranthi festival, Nellore city has witnessed heavy crowds since Saturday morning.
All showrooms, retail and other shops at Trunk Road, VRC Centre, Chinna Bazar and other main streets were filled with people purchasing clothes and other essentials. Especially big showrooms were crammed with customers, attracted by the discounts and lucky winner draws. This led to heavy traffic snarls at several places as people from the surrounding villages came to Nellore for festival purchases. Police were busy in clearing the traffic. Sunday cloth market, popularly known ‘poor men shopping mall, in Trunk Road witnessed heavy crowds as middle class and low-income group people thronged to purchase clothes.
Buyya Vasu, owner of Subhamasthu shopping Mall at VRC Centre, said that he thought this year business for Sankranti would be dull after several villages affected due to Michaung Cyclone. ‘But, I was surprised and also happy that we are doing good business,’ he added.