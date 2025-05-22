Nellore witnesses incessant rains

Nellore: Nellore district, which has been witnessing wide-spread rains for the last three days under the influence of Southwest monsoon, has registered heavy rainfall accompanied with thunders and disrupted normal life on Wednesday. According to Mereological department reports, rains might continue for another three days and there is a possibility of occurring incessant rains even in dry land areas like Podalakuru, Chejerla, Ananthasagaram, AS Peta, Atmakur etc mandals. It may be recalled during Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting, the district administration has decided to provide water for around 5.5 lakh acres for agriculture needs during early Kharif.

When contacted, District Agriculture Officer P Satya Vani told The Hans India that these rains are beneficial to paddy farmers as plantations are under progress. Meanwhile, vehicular traffic came to a standstill at several areas in Nellore city, following incessant rains on Wednesday afternoon.

Low lying areas like Chandrababu Nagar, YSR Nagar, Sundaraiah Colony, Bhagath Singh Colony etc were inundated and people were seen travelling in knee deep water at Trunk Road, Ramalingapuram, Atmakur bus stand in the city.

Municipal staff were draining water at Ramalingapuram and Atmakur bus stand.