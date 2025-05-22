Live
- Uber faces heat over 'advance tip' feature, govt steps in
- AIADMK's Palaniswami Slams Stalin Over NITI Aayog U-Turn, Alleges Personal Motives
- US Undergraduate Admissions in 2025-26: Challenges & Opportunities
- Kerala COVID-19 Update May 2025: Rising Cases, Mask Guidelines & Health Minister's Statement
- Karnataka Plans Legal Challenge After Centre Rejects Ramanagara District Renaming Proposal
- Capturing Cake Smash Moments: Photography Tips and Best Cakes for Your Baby's First Birthday
- NSE IPO issues to be resolved soon and we will move forward: SEBI Chief
- Adani Portfolio logs all-time high EBITDA at Rs 89,806 crore in FY25, ROA at record 16.5 pc
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles in Banarasi Saree and 500-Carat Ruby Necklace at Cannes 2025
- If Pak continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny: PM Modi
Nellore witnesses incessant rains
Nellore district, which has been witnessing wide-spread rains for the last three days under the influence of Southwest monsoon, has registered heavy rainfall accompanied with thunders and disrupted normal life on Wednesday.
Nellore: Nellore district, which has been witnessing wide-spread rains for the last three days under the influence of Southwest monsoon, has registered heavy rainfall accompanied with thunders and disrupted normal life on Wednesday. According to Mereological department reports, rains might continue for another three days and there is a possibility of occurring incessant rains even in dry land areas like Podalakuru, Chejerla, Ananthasagaram, AS Peta, Atmakur etc mandals. It may be recalled during Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting, the district administration has decided to provide water for around 5.5 lakh acres for agriculture needs during early Kharif.
When contacted, District Agriculture Officer P Satya Vani told The Hans India that these rains are beneficial to paddy farmers as plantations are under progress. Meanwhile, vehicular traffic came to a standstill at several areas in Nellore city, following incessant rains on Wednesday afternoon.
Low lying areas like Chandrababu Nagar, YSR Nagar, Sundaraiah Colony, Bhagath Singh Colony etc were inundated and people were seen travelling in knee deep water at Trunk Road, Ramalingapuram, Atmakur bus stand in the city.
Municipal staff were draining water at Ramalingapuram and Atmakur bus stand.