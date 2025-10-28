Nellore witnessing widespread rains

Nellore: Under the influence of Cyclone Montha, Nellore district is witnessing widespread rains on Monday. According to Meteorological department, district has registered an average rainfall of 3.7 mm against the total 142 mm in 38 mandals in the district.

Podalakur mandal of Sarvepalli constituency has registered highest rainfall (16.6 mm), while Ananthasagaram of Atmakur constituency received the lowest (1 mm) on Monday.

Though it was sunny till 1 pm on Monday, climate suddenly changed from 2 pm with clouds and cool breezes. Sea at Mypadu, Krishnapatnam, Ramayapatnam, Chennarayunipalem and Ramatheerdham turned ferocious with high velocity of gales.

As many as 10 mandals witnessed zero rainfall. Since Met department declared red alert for Nellore district, warning occurrence of flash floods, the administration was on high alert and began shifting people to 144 rehabilitation centres set up in the entire the district.

A special cell tower was established at the Collectorate to avoid failure of communication system.

According to sources, Somasila reservoir is almost reaching 78 tmcft of full reservoir level (FRL) due to heavy inflows receiving from upper areas of Kurnool and YSR Kadapa districts. The official machinery is releasing flood waters into Pennar river to avoid inundation of surrounding villages located under Somasila Dam.

Yuvaraj, the special officer for the district, reviewed situation along with district Collector Himanshu Shukla and directed the officials to ensure to rescue people in case of emergency.

He ordered the officials to resort to forcible evacuation of people living near sea shores and low lying areas as Nellore was listed under ‘Red Alert’ districts.

Collector Shukla has said, the administration has ensured every precautionary measures to face the cyclone fury. He said all the 144 rehabilitation centres set up across the district are functioning from Sunday night.