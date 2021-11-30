Nellore: YSRCP MLA's meet with Amaravati farmers creates flutter

Nellore: The meeting of Nellore rural legislator from ruling YSRCP Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy with Amaravati farmers who were on Maha Padayatra against the three capitals move by the government, at Kothur-Ambapuram area in the city limits raised many an eyebrow on Monday.

Sridhar Reddy met the farmers who were camping at a function hall in Ambapuram area and offered them all the support due to the ongoing rain fury asking the farmers to contact him in case they needed any help.

However, he refused to raise the slogan 'Jai Amaravati' with them when farmers requested him. The ruling party legislator said he has some problems in raising the slogan due to the policies of the government.

He is the first ruling party legislator who met Amaravati farmers since they launched 'Maha Padyatra' from Amaravati to Tirupati earlier this month to demand the state government to continue Amaravati as the state capital.

After passing through various villages in Guntur and Prakasam districts, the walkathon entered the district last week and many senior TDP leaders participated in it.

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rains in the region, the farmers announced a break for some days to the march. Being organised by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC), it is scheduled to reach Tirupati on December 15.

As the news of his meeting Amaravati farmers created flutter, Sridhar Reddy later in the evening called a press meet where he denied that he had extended any solidarity with the movement. He explained that he had met them on humanitarian grounds to offer help due to heavy rains since the area falls under his constituency.

He lamented that some television channels reported that he had extended 'support' to the farmers who have been protesting against the decision of YSRCP government. He asserted that they would always abide by the directions of the party chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and don't violate party discipline.