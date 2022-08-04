NEP aims at privatising education sector: SFI

Tirupati: Student Federation of India (SFI) national president VP Sanu said that the development of any country depends upon its education system. SFI's All India Jatha (long march) reached here from Chennai on Thursday. District SFI leaders, including vice-president Ravi, organised a meeting at Senate Hall in SV University.

Speaking on the occasion, national president Sanu said the SFI took up the countrywide Jatha with five teams covering 29 states in five directions with the slogan 'Protect Education-Protect Democracy-Protect Country' to know the problems faced by the students across nation.

Criticising the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Modi government, he said the Central government introduced the NEP with an intention to privatise the education sector apart from other sectors including airports, railways, postal and BSNL.

National executive member Nithish Narayanan said the BJP is committed to destroy the secularism in the country. He said it is the responsibility of every citizen to save the future of the country.

Karnataka state secretary Vasudev, AP president Prasanna Kumar, secretary Ashok, district president Akabar, secretary Madhav are others were present.