NEP will usher in new era, says Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Anantapur: Governor and Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, participated in the 20th convocation of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Delivering the convocation address, the Governor said that he was happy to know that all universities in the state are taking steps to implement the National Education Policy-2020, which was expected to usher in a new era in the Indian higher education system, and bring about a fundamental change in the country's education landscape. He said NEP 2020 was considered to be very comprehensive, highly vibrant and flexible, and expected to shape the younger generation into a sound ethical base with a strong sense of social responsibility.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that change was inevitable and the opportunities created by it will lead us towards a better tomorrow.

The pandemic had worked as a catalyst for the academic community to adapt and opt for platforms with technologies that enabled the teaching faculty and the student community to overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic, over the past two years, said the Governor.

He further said that it was a proud achievement for the university to receive the recognition of NITI Aayog, for establishing the prestigious 'Atal Incubation Centre' and hoped that it would facilitate rural innovations and foster entrepreneurship in sustainable development and extend hand-holding support to other academic Institutions in the region.

He congratulated the chief guest Dr Arjula Ramachandra Reddy, former professor of University of Hyderabad and former vice-chancellor of Yogi Vemana University, who was conferred the Degree of Honoris Causa by the university and the students who received the gold medals for their academic excellence and all the students who received their degrees during the convocation. Minister for education A Suresh participated as special guest of honour. Prof M Ramakrishna Reddy, vice-chancellor of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, delivered the welcome address and presented the annual report of the university.

Prof M Muninarayanappa and Dr K Rama Gopal presented a memento to the Chancellor on behalf of the university. R P Sisodia, special chief secretary to governor and other officers attended the convocation from the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.