New body elected for AP Training, Placement Officers Consortium

Vijayawada: The new executive committee of the Andhra Pradesh Training and Placement Officers Consortium was elected at the general body meeting here on Saturday.

The new executive body would be headed by Dr NV Surendra Babu. G Prakash Babu would be vice-president, V Jagadish Kumar as general secretary, Dr PL Madhav Rao as treasurer, Dr B Vamshi Mohan as Joint Secretary (Southern Districts), M Himabindu as Joint Secretary (Central Districts), DDP Varma as Joint Secretary (Northern Districts), Kavuri Sridhar as joint secretary (Degree Colleges) Dr N Kishander and as executive committee members.

Kavuri Sridhar, joint secretary said in a statement here on Sunday that the tenure of the new executive committee will be two years. The Federation’s main objective is to improve the job skills of students in engineering, degree, and polytechnic colleges across the state and provide quality employment opportunities.

The Federation’s former president, B Veerabhadra Reddy stated that they would work together to ensure that all member college students get opportunities based on their merit without any competition.