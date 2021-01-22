New chapter started in PDS with introduction of MDUs: Audimulapu Suresh

Kadapa: District in-charge Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that a new chapter has started with the introduction of mobile dispensing units in the distribution of commodities at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

Flagging off 514 mobile dispensing units meant for distributing essential commodities at the doorstep of people here on Thursday, the minister said that the government has introduced such innovative concept to eradicate corruption in the public distribution system.

He said this system not only brings transparency but also benefit 9,000 unemployed youth in the state.

Responding to politicization of the welfare schemes of government by the opposition parties, the minister said it is unfortunate that some parties were politicising every issue to get mileage on it. They were not able to digest the development witnessing in the state, he pointed out. Without mentioning TDP, the minister said the YSRCP was committed to welfare of people and launching several schemes for their benefit. He also condemned the opposition parties for holding the distribution of house sites in Pulivendula constituency. He appealed to people to support the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his endeavour.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said Andhra Pradesh was the only state in the entire country implementing innumerable welfare schemes despite serious financial crisis. He said it was only possible for YSR Congress Party to honour the promises made in the election manifesto. Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudheer Reddy, District Collector Ch Harikiran, Joint Collector M Gouthami (Development), Joint Collector Saikanth Varma (Welfare) Joint Collector Dharma Chandra Reddy (Asara), Rajam Sub-Collector Kethan Garg and others were present.