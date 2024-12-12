Live
- Manoj Manchu Resumes Shooting
- $60 billion investment flowed into India’s Data Centre market in last 6 years: Report
- Women still deprived of their rights: AIDWA
- TTD EO offers pattu vastrams to Srirangam Temple
- Mohit Bajpai Drives Next-Gen Telecom with Automation and AIOps
- Avanthi Srinivas bids adieu to YSRCP
- $2.2 trillion in infra investment to help India become $7 trillion economy by 2030
- NLC India Limited’s First Supercritical Power Plant Begins Commercial Operation
- YouTube Expands AI Auto-Dubbing to More Creators
- Australia: Two teens arrested over shooting, car fire in Sydney
Just In
New CMR mall opens in Kurnool
Highlights
The 40th showroom of CMR Shopping Mall was opened at Park Road in Kurnool on Wednesday.
Visakhapatnam : The 40th showroom of CMR Shopping Mall was opened at Park Road in Kurnool on Wednesday.
The showroom was inaugurated by Panyam MLA G Charitha Reddy in the presence of CMR Group founder chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana and managing director Mavuri Mohan Balaji, actors Samyuktha Menon and Meenakshi Chaudhary and senior TDP leader D Vishnuvardhan Reddy, among others.
Speaking on the occasion, Mavuri Venkata Ramana stated that the mall caters to the shopping needs of people belonging to all sections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS