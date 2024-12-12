New CMR mall opens in Kurnool

Visakhapatnam : The 40th showroom of CMR Shopping Mall was opened at Park Road in Kurnool on Wednesday.

The showroom was inaugurated by Panyam MLA G Charitha Reddy in the presence of CMR Group founder chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana and managing director Mavuri Mohan Balaji, actors Samyuktha Menon and Meenakshi Chaudhary and senior TDP leader D Vishnuvardhan Reddy, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mavuri Venkata Ramana stated that the mall caters to the shopping needs of people belonging to all sections.