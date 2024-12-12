  • Menu
New CMR mall opens in Kurnool

New CMR mall opens in Kurnool
Panyam MLA G Charitha Reddy in the presence of CMR Group founder chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana inaugurating a new branch in Kurnool on Wednesday

Highlights

The 40th showroom of CMR Shopping Mall was opened at Park Road in Kurnool on Wednesday.

The 40th showroom of CMR Shopping Mall was opened at Park Road in Kurnool on Wednesday.

The showroom was inaugurated by Panyam MLA G Charitha Reddy in the presence of CMR Group founder chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana and managing director Mavuri Mohan Balaji, actors Samyuktha Menon and Meenakshi Chaudhary and senior TDP leader D Vishnuvardhan Reddy, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mavuri Venkata Ramana stated that the mall caters to the shopping needs of people belonging to all sections.

