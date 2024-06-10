Live
- Admissions closing soon at O.P. Jindal Global University
- EU vote counts confirm French far right win amid Macron poll gamble
- Chandrababu Naidu begins exercise to constitute coalition ministry
- Black people disproportionately strip-searched by police in England, Wales
- Exercise during evening most beneficial for lowering blood sugar levels: Study
- Kajol’s ‘The Trial’ co-star Noor Malabika Das found dead in Mumbai; suicide suspected
- T20 World Cup: Ponting lauds Rohit's 'outstanding captaincy' India's victory vs Pakistan
- Stormy start to Kerala Assembly session over bar bribery allegations
- candi solar raises $38 mn to boost clean energy expansion
- Assembly bypoll in Bihar's Rupauli to be held on July 10
Just In
New Convoy Prepared for CM designate Chandrababu, to have eleven vehicles
Preparations are underway for the swearing-in of Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on the 12th of this month. One of the key...
Preparations are underway for the swearing-in of Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on the 12th of this month. One of the key highlights of the event will be the unveiling of a new convoy for the esteemed leader. The convoy, which has been meticulously planned by officials at the intelligence office in Tadepalli, will consist of a total of 11 vehicles.
Of these vehicles, two have been specially reserved for signal jammers, ensuring the safety and security of the Chief Minister-elect. The convoy will mainly comprise black colored vehicles belonging to the renowned Toyota company, with a total of 393 numbers assigned specifically for Chandrababu's convoy.
Officials have confirmed that these vehicles have been custom-made to cater to the specific needs of Chandrababu Naidu and his security team.