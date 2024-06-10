  • Menu
New Convoy Prepared for CM designate Chandrababu, to have eleven vehicles

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in of Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on the 12th of this month. One of the key highlights of the event will be the unveiling of a new convoy for the esteemed leader. The convoy, which has been meticulously planned by officials at the intelligence office in Tadepalli, will consist of a total of 11 vehicles.

Of these vehicles, two have been specially reserved for signal jammers, ensuring the safety and security of the Chief Minister-elect. The convoy will mainly comprise black colored vehicles belonging to the renowned Toyota company, with a total of 393 numbers assigned specifically for Chandrababu's convoy.

Officials have confirmed that these vehicles have been custom-made to cater to the specific needs of Chandrababu Naidu and his security team.

