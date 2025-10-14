Live
New data centre agreement boosts AP's digital future: Nara Lokesh
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announced that Andhra Pradesh is set to see a surge in new projects thanks to the support of the central...
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announced that Andhra Pradesh is set to see a surge in new projects thanks to the support of the central government.
He made this statement during an event in Delhi, where a landmark agreement was signed with Google to establish a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data centre in Visakhapatnam.
Lokesh emphasised that this agreement will elevate the state's status as a digital hub and bring significant recognition to India on the global stage.
The minister highlighted the potential benefits of the project, anticipating enhanced technological development and investment in the region.
