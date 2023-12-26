New Dy chief for AP Cong minority wing appointed

Madanapalle: Senior Congress leader from Madanapalle SK Basha has been appointed as the State deputy president of Minority wing. Party Minority State president Sahil Dadha Gandhi has given the appointment letter to Basha here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, SK Basha expressed his gratitude to senior leaders Sahil Dadha Gandhi, Nazeer Ahmad, Allah Bakshu and Madanapalle town president S Reddy Sahib. He assured that he will focus on strengthening the party in the State by touring extensively without craving for power. He also added that he is pleased to lead Congress in the upcoming elections with the aim of making Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.