Just In
New excise policy: All set for lottery
Ongole: The Prakasam district excise superintendent Khaja Mohiuddin informed that all preparations have been completed for conducting the lottery process to grant licenses for liquor shops in the district. He said that they received a total of 3,466 applications for 171 shops across the district.
On Sunday, the district collector A Thameem Ansariya visited the Ambedkar Bhavan, where the lottery process will be held on Monday, to inspect the arrangements. Mohiuddin explained to the collector that two counters would be set up for the lottery purpose, one under the supervision of the district collector and another under the joint collector. He said all applicants should arrive by 7:30 am, with the first draw beginning
at 8:00 am.
Collector advised the officials to install LED screens and sound systems, setting up waterproof tents in case of rain, ensuring necessary facilities for applicants, and measures to control the crowd. The excise deputy commissioner K Hemanth Nagaraju, assistant commissioner K Vijaya, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, AES’ D Balaiah, Y Venkat, A Janardan Rao, and Excise CIs and SIs accompanied the collector on her visit.