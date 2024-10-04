Live
New excise policy: Process for liquor outlets checked
Eluru: The Principal Secretary of the State Excise Department Mukesh Kumar Meena inspected the online application process for establishing liquor shops under the new excise policy in Eluru district at the Excise office here on Thursday.
During the visit, Meena inquired about the number of received applications for setting up liquor shops online. Additionally, he inspected the liquor depot and verified the stock of liquor. The officials were also questioned about the capacity of government liquor shops to supply until private liquor shops are established.
The visit was attended by Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, Excise Deputy Commissioner Srilatha, Assistant Commissioner Prabhu Kumar, Excise Superintendent Avulaiah, CI Dhanraj, and others.