New FOBs soon at Simhachalam rly station
Visakhapatnam: Contract for replacing the old 1.8-mt wide FOB with a new wider 3-mt foot over bridge has recently been awarded by Waltair Division to facilitate better connectivity for Chandranagar villagers to the Simhachalam railway station.
Long standing concerns of local residents were taken up by East Coast Railway and the project to construct a new 107-m long FOB, spanning over seven tracks, picked up pace.
The new bridge is likely to be commissioned before the next monsoon and it would facilitate better connectivity for residents of Chandranagar villages coming to Simhachalam station.
This complements the passenger-friendly initiative to develop Simhachalam as Amrit Station in which an air-concourse is being built to take passengers directly to platforms from the new under-construction station building. This air-concourse has a 12-m wide FOB and provision of lift for Divyangjan, women and elderly.
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad informed that construction of FOBs at Simhachalam is going on at a swift pace to provide better amenities to customers and all the stakeholders, especially the local community.
Early this year, Waltair Division had eliminated two level crossings at Simhachalam which posed difficulties to the local residents by undertaking major engineering work.