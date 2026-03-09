New idols of Adi Shankaracharya and Sharadamba installed

Srisailam: A spiritually significant ceremony was held at the sacred Phaladhara–Panchadhara shrine, a sub-temple of the renowned Srisailam Devasthanam, where the newly sculpted idols of Adi Shankaracharya along with Sharadamba were ceremoniously consecrated on Sunday.

The installation ritual took place between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. amid Vedic chants and traditional temple rites.

The ceremony was conducted under the divine guidance of Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswami of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham, in the presence of temple officials, priests and devotees.

Earlier in the day, elaborate rituals were performed at a specially arranged yajna shala at Phaladhara–Panchadhara. Beginning at 8 a.m., priests conducted Adhivasa homams followed by the sacred Netronmeelanam ritual for the newly crafted idols. The ceremonies concluded with the offering of Purnahuti. Subsequently, the idols were installed in the newly constructed shrine, marking a significant spiritual addition to the sacred surroundings of the Srisailam temple complex.

Delivering his Anugraha Bhashanam on the occasion, Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswami described Srisailam as one of the holiest spiritual centres in the country.

He recalled that Adi Shankaracharya had performed penance at the revered Phaladhara–Panchadhara site and worshipped Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess Bhramaramba at Srisailam.

The seer also noted that the great philosopher composed the celebrated hymn Shivananda Lahari at this sacred location.

In his discourse, he elaborated on the spiritual greatness of the Srisailam kshetram, the philosophical significance of Dakshinamurthy, and the core principles of Advaita philosophy.

The consecration ceremony formed part of a three-day religious programme that commenced on March 6. On the first day, rituals including Yagashala Pravesham, Ganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam, Ritwigvaranam, Mandaparadhana and Chaturveda Parayanam were conducted along with Jaladhivasa and Ksheeradhivasa for the idols. On the second day, Dhanyadhivasa, Pushpadhivasa, Shayadhivasa and Adhivasa homams were performed. Executive Officer of Srisailam Devasthanam M Srinivasa Rao, along with archakas, Vedic scholars and several officials, attended the ceremony.