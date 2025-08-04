New liquor policy curbed illicit trade: Parthasarathy

Amaravati: Minister for Information and Housing, Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that the new liquor policy introduced by the State government has significantly reduced illicit liquor sales in neighbouring States.

In a press conference held at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office on Sunday, the Minister said that officials in these States have reported a decline in sales, and the availability of quality liquor in AP has eliminated the need for people to smuggle alcohol from other regions, a practice that was common under the previous government.

He pointed out that the new policy ensures that people in AP have access to quality brands, including international ones, at lower prices. This has put an end to the ”poisonous liquor menace” that plagued the poor.

He said that the previous government’s actions, which included buying tonnes of gold, investing in mines abroad, money laundering through shell companies in Dubai, and real estate, are now being exposed through technology.

The Minister also questioned the previous government’s choice to conduct liquor transactions only in cash. YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s frustration is evident in his increasingly personal and degrading remarks. He said that Jagan’s comments about Chandrababu Naidu, who is in his fourth term as Chief Minister, reveal the fear he is experiencing. ”I have worked with three Chief Ministers, but I have never seen this kind of politics,” the Minister said.

Parthasarathy highlighted that Jagan’s speeches and press releases are filled with frustration, insecurity, and a sense of fear. He noted that Jagan has lost control of his words and regularly engages in personal attacks.

He also mentioned that even today, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu advises his Cabinet members to avoid vindictive politics and instead focus on solving public issues and developing the State.

The Minister attributed Jagan’s frustration directly to the coalition government’s welfare initiatives. Parthasarathy stated that the new government is ”rewriting history” with its welfare schemes, providing a level of support that no previous government has matched.

Parthasarathy also questioned Jagan’s recent actions of visiting the homes of ”rowdies, ganja smugglers, and betting operators.” He sarcastically asked if these visits were a form of consolation or merely a way for Jagan to show that his party still exists.

The Minister also condemned Jagan for ”consoling” a person who made vulgar comments against a female legislator. He concluded by stating that Jagan will go down in history as an ”accidental Chief Minister”.