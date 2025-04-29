New Mayor assures to be accessible to people and address ward issues

Visakhapatnam: Along with improved sanitation and safe drinking water, the focus is also on being reachable to the poor and ensuring corrupt-free governance, assured the newly-elected Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao.

After taking charge as the new Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in Visakhapatnam on Monday, Srinivasa Rao recalled that his association with the TDP dates back to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s period. “The party has given me a huge responsibility to serve the people and be reachable to them in times of their need and I will continue to do so,” the new Mayor underlined.

Unlike the YSRCP, the new Mayor emphasised that the corporation would be steered towards the development track.

“Soon, a review meeting will be held with the officials concerned, ward-level problems will be identified and action will be taken to resolve them,” Srinivasa Rao assured.

As expected, TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao has been elected as the Mayor of the GVMC unanimously at a special meeting held in Visakhapatnam. During the meeting, Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav proposed Peela Srinivasa Rao’s name for the Mayoral post, while the proposal was supported by north constituency MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju along with other alliance council members.

Following which, Joint Collector and election presiding officer Mayur Ashok declared Peela Srinivasa Rao as the new Mayor and presented him the official certificate. Srinivasa Rao took charge as the new Mayor in the presence of TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), V Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, among others.

A number of the alliance leaders, including Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal, among others, congratulated the new Mayor and celebrated his victory by presenting bouquets and bursting firecrackers at the GVMC office.

Later, Srinivasa Rao proceeded to the Mayor’s chamber and performed a special puja marking the occasion.

It may be recalled that the alliance proposed a no-trust motion against YSRCP Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar. The council members were successful in unseating both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. After four years of YSRCP’s dominance in the corporation, the alliance took over the reins of GVMC.