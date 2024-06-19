New MBA prog to cater to growing healthcare sector

Visakhapatnam: Along with core courses, the curriculum of the newly-introduced MBA programme includes electives, multi-track immersion and internship thereby ensuring a well-rounded educational experience.

Meeting the growing demands of the Indian healthcare sector, GITAM introduced a new MBA programme that provides an opportunity for students to network with healthcare industry professionals and gain exposure to the latest trends and developments in the domain. Announcing details of the course at the campus on Tuesday, the institution’s Registrar D Gunasekharan and School of Business Dean Raja Phani Pappu mentioned that the two-year-long MBA is co-delivered with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), along with the Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA).

Further, Prof Raja Phani Pappu informed that the newly-designed MBA programme is structured to provide a solid foundation in both management and healthcare-specific subjects. Further, he informed that throughout the PG course, students engage in various activities, including case studies, group projects, hospital field visits and internship so that they could apply their learning to real-world situations.

The admissions are based on the all India level GITAM Business Admission Test (GBAT-2024). The candidates who pass in any bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 60 percent marks or equivalent grade and score obtained in GBAT (PG Management) - 2024 are eligible to apply for the course.

AP MedTech Zone team Dr.Mahesh, Dr.Garima, Dr.Arjun appreciated the institution for taking initiative to launch the new programme and mentioned that graduates of the MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management are well-prepared for a variety of leadership roles in the healthcare sector, including-hospital administrator, healthcare consultant, Health services manager, pharmaceutical project manager, medical practice manager, health informatics manager, public health administrator, healthcare policy analyst, etc.,

Admissions are open for the academic year 2024-25. GBAT (written test and personal interview) is administered across cities on a PAN India basis. The GITAM Business School Admission Test (GBAT-2024) is scheduled on June 30 (Sunday) at the GITAM campus, Visakhapatnam. Students can apply online by logging on to: https://apply.gitam.edu/.