New office-bearers elected for Red Cross Society

Vijayawada: The newly elected Managing Committee members of the Andhra Pradesh State Red Cross Society from various districts convened at the State Office on Monday and unanimously elected the Office Bearers for the upcoming three-year term. Representatives from 22 districts participated in the meeting. YD Rama Rao of Kakinada has been elected as the State Chairman, while P Ramachandra Raju of Guntur will serve as the State Vice-Chairman. Dr Daggumati Srihari Rao of Tirupati has been chosen as the State treasurer. The newly-elected members and office-bearers were administered the oath of office by AK Parida, general secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the State Red Cross Society, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman YD Rama Rao said that efforts would be intensified to position Andhra Pradesh State Red Cross Society among the top-performing branches in the country by offering exemplary humanitarian services. He stated that strengthening all district branches and designing programmes to ensure continuous service delivery to the public would be the committee’s priority.