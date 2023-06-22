New sand reaches permitted in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Five new sand reaches approved in both Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers in Srikakulam. District-level sand committee meeting was conducted by the district collector, Shrikesh B Lathkar in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Five new sand reaches approved at Nivagam, Buravalli, Dusi in Kotturu, Gara and Amadalavalasa mandals and also Batteru and Hayathinagaram in Srikakulam mandal.

The collector stressed on strict observation of rules and regulations regarding sand mining, storage and transport and any violations found in these course, stringent action will be a taken against the responsible person, he warned.

Two new stock points were also proposed for sand at Palasa and Kanchili in the district to cater requirements of locals. The collector issued strict guidelines to revenue, police, special enforcement bureau (SEB), irrigation, rural water supply, mines and geology, panchayathi raj departments’ officials.

The collector instructed representatives of sand mining and selling contracting companies to supply sand as per rules within 24 hours after booking registered through online either from private persons or from the government departments.