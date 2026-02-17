New schemes planned for building workers

Tadepalligudem: AP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board chairman Valavala Mallikarjuna Rao (Babji) said the government is giving priority to health protection of construction workers and skill development of their children. Newly elected office-bearers of the Tadepalligudem area Tapi workers, Carpenters, Centering and Rod Bending Workers Union affiliated to AITUC met him on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said key decisions were taken at a recent review meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to improve labour welfare. The CM directed officials to enhance the income of workers by improving skills of workers and their family members and to implement existing schemes along with new initiatives. Mallikarjuna Rao said the board decided to continue marriage assistance, maternity benefit, financial help to families in case of natural death of a worker, and payment of funeral expenses. Health measures are also being taken for workers who continuously work in dusty conditions. Free medical services and health checkups will be conducted for all workers above 40 years of age.