New SVIMS kitchen to feed 800 students

Tirupati: Following the TTD Trust Board's decision to provide free food to SVIMS students, TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy inaugurated a newly built kitchen at SVIMS hospital on Friday. As many as 800 students including girls studying physiotherapy, nursing and paramedical courses will be benefited with the free food. After the inauguration, the EO inspected the brand-new kitchen appliances and cooking systems and menu and interacted with kitchen staff as well as students, who are visibly elated with the adding of free food to them. Reddy said the SVIMS will stop collecting Rs 3,500 monthly fee from the students for providing food. Now, TTD will supply free food through a canteen contractor under Srivari Annaprasadam.

He said the TTD initiative helped the students reduce financial burden on their parents with the TTD providing both accommodation and food free of cost to the SVIMS students. EO took the occasion to seek the students form teams to clean the hostel rooms, kitchen and also the surroundings to ensure hygiene and wanted the deputy warden supervise the hostel rooms and kitchen regularly for better upkeep.

Strict action will be taken against the supervisory staff and also students if they fail in observing discipline, he cautioned while in the same breath seek them to avoid food wastage and save water and power in the hostel and classrooms.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Devasthanams Education Officer Govindarajan, Deputy EO canteens Subramaniam, Catering Special Officer GLN Shastry and SVIMS officials were present.