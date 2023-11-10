Live
New traffic outpost comes up at Simhachalam
EO says efforts are on to set up a dedicated police outpost soon at the uphill
Visakhapatnam: A traffic outpost will help in regulating the traffic during rush hours, said executive officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam S Srinivasa Murthy.
Inaugurating a new traffic outpost set up by the police department here on Thursday along with the trust board members, the EO said that efforts are being made to set up a dedicated police outpost soon at the uphill. He stated that he has already spoken to the police officials in this regard.
Srinivasa Murthy said required space would be identified for the purpose soon.
Further, the temple EO informed that temple authority would extend support to traders who have been doing business uphill for several years. The trust board members Dinesh Raju, S Sridevi, M Rajeshwari, Gantla Srinubabu and the EO inspected the areas to set up temporary shops for the traders.
During the visit, the traders asked them to set up temporary shops in a circle unlike the present ones set up by the engineering authorities.
Traffic CI Ashok Kumar, Executive Engineers D Srinivasa Raju and B Rambabu and deputy engineer Hari were present.