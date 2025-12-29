New Year celebrations to be regulated in Tirupati: SP Rayudu

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu on Sunday appealed to the public to celebrate the New Year in a pleasant and responsible manner without causing inconvenience to others, warning that strict enforcement measures would be in place across the district.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the SP said hotels and party organisers must obtain prior permission to conduct New Year celebrations. He made it clear that DJs and video dance programmes would not be permitted under any circumstances. “These restrictions are aimed solely at ensuring the safety and happiness of the public,” he said.

The SP also cautioned that drunken driving, rash driving and negligent driving would not be tolerated. Vehicles involved in such violations would be seized and stringent legal action would be initiated against offenders.

With regard to Tirumala darshan arrangements during the New Year period, Subba Rayudu clarified that only devotees holding valid darshan tokens would be allowed to have darshan. Those without tokens would not be permitted to proceed for darshan.

He advised devotees who do not have tokens to restrain themselves from coming to Tirumala during the restricted period to avoid inconvenience and crowding. However, he added that from January 2 to January 8, darshan would be open to all devotees.

The police will closely monitor the inflow of devotees reaching Tirumala through various modes of transport from other districts and neighbouring States. Based on the situation, appropriate action would be taken to regulate traffic and crowd movement, the SP said.

Separate check-posts will be set up to guide devotees who arrive without darshan tokens, and extensive use of drones will be made for surveillance.

The drones will be linked to the command and control centre for continuous, real-time monitoring to ensure effective crowd management and public safety during the festive period.