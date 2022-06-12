Newborn male baby found abandoned, rescued by Anganwadi staff

Rampachodavaram (ASR district): A newborn male baby was found abandoned in the forest area near the Bandirevu village of Yetapaka mandal on Saturday. The baby escaped unharmed as government personnel responded on time.

According to Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Shamshad Begum, Bandirevu village Anganwadi worker received information from persons that a baby was left unattended to in a bush beside the road between Bandirevu and Chimilivagu villages. Then the Anganwadi worker rushed to the area with a Asha worker, village secretariat staff and forest personnel.

There, under a withered tree, they saw a baby in a bush in the sun. The information was passed on to the CDPO as soon as they traced the infant in an area infested with ants.

The baby was taken to the nearby Laxmipuram Primary Health Centre for treatment as per CDPO orders.

The baby weighed 2.9 kg and was vaccinated with OPV and hepatitis B as part of precautionary measures and was later referred to Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital for better treatment, hospital staff said.

CDPO Shamshad Begum said the baby was in good health and would be later shifted to a children's home in Rajamahendravaram following the orders from higher authorities after observation for some period.

Ganga Bhavani of Jeevan Seva Society expressed regret over the incident. Women in this generation need to adopt the readiness to face any situation, she said.