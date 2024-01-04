Live
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
- Intense dry cold wave grips Kashmir as people pray for snowfall
- TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5
Just In
Newly elected women wing congratulated in Kurnool
Women Wing District Chairman, Mrs. Malleswaramma. CEO of Zilla Parishad, Mr. Nasara Reddy, Deputy CEO Mr. Subbareddy, and Co-Chairman Mrs. Jyoshna,...
Women Wing District Chairman, Mrs. Malleswaramma. CEO of Zilla Parishad, Mr. Nasara Reddy, Deputy CEO Mr. Subbareddy, and Co-Chairman Mrs. Jyoshna, Superintending Engineer Panchayat Raj, Head of Department Mr. Subrahmanyam who were present at a meeting congratulated newly elected women wing in Kurnool.
The program was graced by the presence of APJAC Amaravati Chairman Giri Kumar Reddy, Chairman Krishna Secretary Venkataraju, and State Organizing Secretary APRSA, Mr. Venkataraju.
During the meeting, the Collector was also met by Mrs. Malleswaramma, Women Wing District Chairman, Mrs. Jyoshna, Co-Chairman, Mrs. Sheikh Mumtaz Begum, General Secretary, Mrs. Aruna, Treasurer, Mrs. Padmavathy, Co-Chairman, and Mrs. Rachel Christ Veni, Secretary.