Newly elected women wing congratulated in Kurnool

Women Wing District Chairman, Mrs. Malleswaramma. CEO of Zilla Parishad, Mr. Nasara Reddy, Deputy CEO Mr. Subbareddy, and Co-Chairman Mrs. Jyoshna, Superintending Engineer Panchayat Raj, Head of Department Mr. Subrahmanyam who were present at a meeting congratulated newly elected women wing in Kurnool.

The program was graced by the presence of APJAC Amaravati Chairman Giri Kumar Reddy, Chairman Krishna Secretary Venkataraju, and State Organizing Secretary APRSA, Mr. Venkataraju.

During the meeting, the Collector was also met by Mrs. Malleswaramma, Women Wing District Chairman, Mrs. Jyoshna, Co-Chairman, Mrs. Sheikh Mumtaz Begum, General Secretary, Mrs. Aruna, Treasurer, Mrs. Padmavathy, Co-Chairman, and Mrs. Rachel Christ Veni, Secretary.

