Newly selected members promise to develop Yoga Association

Kurnool: Yoga Association state organising president and general secretary Dandu Lakshmikanth Reddy and Avinash Shetty have said that they will strive for the association development. A felicitation programme was arranged for the duo on their selection to state-level body from the district-level yoga committee at the Outdoor stadium on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Shetty said that it is very happy to note that the state committee has unanimously selected him as state general secretary.

Avinash said that the district yoga association was started in 2014. Since its starting till today, around 1,000 yoga athletes have been imparted training to participate at state-level competitions. Even 100 athletes have also represented in national-level competitions, stated Avinash. He said the state committee, the presidents and secretaries from 13 districts, after identifying the hard work, has unanimously selected him as state general secretary. Avinash said he will relentlessly strive to develop the yoga association to a larger extent. Organising president Dandu Lakshmikant Reddy said that free yoga classes will be conducted at least in 100 schools across the district. Later, the newly elected organising president and general secretary, Dandu Lakshmikanth Reddy and Avinash Shetty were felicitated by the members of various sports organisations and physical education teachers.