Next nine months is crucial, should work hard: YS Jagan to MLAs

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam on Wednesday at his camp office in Tadepalli. On this occasion, the CM directed the MLAs, district party presidents, and coordinators to solve the problems of the people at the field level as part of Jagananna Suraksha and clarified that there will be another program after Jagananna Suraksha.

Addressing the leaders, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam is an important program and asked them to take it seriously and work hard for the next nine months. He called on the leaders not to be lenient and strive for 175 seats. He said that those whose performance is well will be given tickets again.

However, YS Jagan said that graph of the MLAs could be increased with the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam program. Hence the chief minister directed the MLAs to participate in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam and bring a good name to the government.

If the performance of some MLAs is not good, it will be a loss to them and the party if they continue. Your graphs should be robust when surveying. For this, the Gadapagadapaku program is useful. Very useful for being close to people. This will increase your graph. The party will benefit. If that does not happen, there will be a situation that must be changed," CM Jagan clarified.