NG Ranga Agricultural University invites applications for Ugadi Awards to farmers

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University has invited applications to present this year's Ugadi Awards to farmers who are the creators of new ideas and innovations in agriculture and its allied fields. University extension director Dr P Rambabu said in a statement on Tuesday that interested farmers from 13 districts in the state should apply.



Farmers can apply at the nearest Agricultural Research Station, Agricultural Science Centers. Certificates should be attached to the applications and be submitted by the 16th of this month.



In addition to the award, a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a memento will be given to the talented farmers. It is suggested to contact the university website 'www.angrau.ac.in' for more details.