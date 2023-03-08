NGO 'REDS' fighting for the cause of exploited women

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Physical torture, mental harassment and sexual exploitation make up the story of Lavanya, (not real name) hailing from socially and economically lower strata of the society in Gajellareddypalli in Kadiri mandal. Her life started with a teenage marriage followed by turbulence in marriage and physical and mental torture for more dowry by in-laws.

Escaping from the dragnet of beasts, she innocently fell into the trap of women sex brokers who made her life more miserable. She was drugged and by the time she woke up she landed in Benguluru and from there to Pune, notorious for flesh trade, and straight into a brothel den.

After living the life of a prostitute in the den, other Telugu women who were also dragged into the flesh trade showed pity on her plight and her yarning to return home, helped her to escape through a window in a cinematic fashion with just no money in her pocket.

She went through an ordeal to reach Pune railway station and from there to Benguluru travelling ticketless. Meanwhile, the parents approached the police and complained about the mysterious disappearance of their daughter but they were made fun of by insensitive police constables. They took the help of a social worker Bhanuja who founded the REDS, an NGO, which is working for the cause of exploited women. At the instance of REDS, a local TV channel broadcast her story which compelled the police to act on the local brokers responsible for her predicament.

Lavanya is now working for REDS to create an awareness on the modus operandi of the sex trade flourishing in the region told The Hans India that the International Women's Day does not bring cheer to economically weaker women being crushed under the wheels of exploitation. She says her own story highlights a hostile male society, an insensitive police, women who are enemies to women and poverty and appalling economic conditions that weaken the psyche of women and make them surrender to flesh trade against their conscience.

Even as the world celebrates the 'International Women's Day,' hundreds of women are enslaved in prostitution, the poor plight of women in rural homes reflects on the need for their economic independence and more than anything an un-friendly society and lack of support even from women stares at the young brides who leave their homes through marriage not knowing they are jumping on to a frying pan. Many who could not endure the ordeals at the in-laws place and are seeking refuge elsewhere were being lured into prostitution.

REDS founder Bhanuja talking to The Hans India says that her organisation is fighting for the cause of the exploited women and working with the police and other law enforcing agencies to free women enslaved in brothel houses in cities like Pune, Mumbai and cities that are playing host to Red Light areas.

The NGO also is rehabilitating rescued women from brothel houses and utilising their services to create awareness against the sex trade. It is working to dismantle the brokers' network and destroy them which is luring gullible women into the sex trade.

Similar is the case of one Savithri (not real name), aged about 15 years hailing from Chipplamadugu village, Kalasamudram in Kadiri mandal. Her ordeal began with her marriage.

After the marriage the mother-in-law and sister-in-law started harassing her for additional dowry and threatened of ditching her if additional dowry is not given. Her husband also joined with them and threatened the same.

She endured harassment and physical torture for 4 years and conceived a girl child only to be rejected by her husband who disowned the girl saying he is not the baby's father.

She escaped from her husband's house and was lured by one Ramana with a false promise to go to Gulf countries and earn handsomely. Convinced of the offer she consented but she was drugged by making her drink a soft drink and she fell unconscious. By the time she woke up she landed in Bhewandi of Maharashtra to be inducted into the sex trade.

After spending years she in a most cinematic fashion was rescued by a customer who booked her for a night in a lodge. After listening to her pathetic tale he purchased a rail ticket and sent her to Rayachoti in YSR district from where she miraculously reached home.

Talking to The Hans India over telephone, she said that after being lured into prostitution, she saw a world of exploited women and her only resolve is to work for economic empowerment through REDS.

No amount of celebration of women would help as the world celebrates the International Women' Day, milions of women are in sex slavery and tortured and treated inhumanly in dark dungeons of the underworld.