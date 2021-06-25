NGT fires on AP govt over Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, warns of strict action if acted against orders

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chenni tribunal has expressed outrage over the AP government over the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme. It warned that it would send chief secretary to jail if acted contrary to NGT orders. It is learned that in the case of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation Scheme, NGT has issued directives in the past not to proceed without environmental clearances. However, a man named Gavinolla Srinivas from Telangana has filed a petition in the NGT alleging that the AP government is defying the directives.

The Chennai tribunal, which heard the case on Friday, was furious with the AP government. The Krishna River Board has directed the Union Environment Ministry regional office in Chennai to report on the latest situation of the Rayalaseema project. The court adjourned the case till July 12.

The Telangana government, which is strongly opposed to the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme undertaken by Andhra Pradesh, is outraged that it is ignoring the orders of the National Green Tribunal. The Krishna Board has ordered a halt to the project. Telangana alleges that Rayalaseema and RDS projects are being constructed without permission. In this regard, Telangana Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy fumed at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said their chief minister Jagan would always be ready if the chief ministers of the two states needed to sit down and talk about irrigation projects. However, they commented that they did not expect such a situation to come.