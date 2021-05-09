Top
NHAI to set up 42 oxygen plants in AP

Amaravati: Commissioner of Health Department Katamneni Bhaskar said here on Sunday that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has agreed to set up 42 oxygen plants in the State.

He said in a statement that the NHAI had already started executing work on four sites initially one each at Amalapuram in East Godavari, Madanapalle in Chittoor district, Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district and Hindupur in Anantapur district.

He said that Amalapuram plant and Madanapalle plant would be with a capacity of 5000 litres per minute (LPM), while Tadepalligudem plant and Hindupur plant would have a capacity of 1000 LPM.

The commissioner said that the sites and the vendors were finalised for the remaining 38 sites.

