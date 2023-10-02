Live
- Jagatsinghpur: Temple renovation delayed, displaced traders yet to be relocated
- Not feeling safe in Assembly and outside: Jayanarayan
- Rakesh Varres 'JITHENDER REDDY' mysterious posters raises curiosity
- ITI makes huge plastic bottle elephant for Swachhata campaign
- Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'gears up for grand release by Sankranthi '24
- Nara Lokesh flays Jagan, says MPs, MLAs can also be arrested without evidences
- Chandrababu Naidu begins day-long hunger strike against 'illegal' arrest
- Are depositors of cooperative banks in Kerala under duress?
- Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple
- Is BJP sidelining CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan? Chouhan turns emotional at a function
Just In
NIA conducted inspections at Human rights and people rights unions' leaders residences in Srikakulam
Highlights
Srikakulam: National investigation agency (NIA) conducted inspections simultaneously at several areas in Srikakulam district on Monday. The NIA teams...
Srikakulam: National investigation agency (NIA) conducted inspections simultaneously at several areas in Srikakulam district on Monday. The NIA teams conducted surprise inspections at Human rights forum AP state vice President, K.V.Jagannadha Rao, people rights unions' leader, K.Eswara Rao house in Srikakulam City.
Maoists former leaders and their sympathizers houses at Boddapadu village in Palasa mandal. Human rights forum AP state vice President, KV Jagannadha Rao explained that the NIA teams seized computer processor from his house by issuing seizure receipt to his family members as he is in Bengaluru and is being treated at a private as he met with accident there recently.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS