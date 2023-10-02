NIA conducted inspections at Human rights and people rights unions' leaders residences in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: National investigation agency (NIA) conducted inspections simultaneously at several areas in Srikakulam district on Monday. The NIA teams conducted surprise inspections at Human rights forum AP state vice President, K.V.Jagannadha Rao, people rights unions' leader, K.Eswara Rao house in Srikakulam City.

Maoists former leaders and their sympathizers houses at Boddapadu village in Palasa mandal. Human rights forum AP state vice President, KV Jagannadha Rao explained that the NIA teams seized computer processor from his house by issuing seizure receipt to his family members as he is in Bengaluru and is being treated at a private as he met with accident there recently.