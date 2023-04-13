NIA files counter in Vijayawada court in Kodi Kathi case, says no conspiracy

A new twist emerged in Kodi Kathi case where a youth attacked on CM Jagan at Visakhapatnam airport in 2019 after NIA officials told the court that there was no conspiracy in the Kodi kathi attack.

It was brought to the attention of the court that Harshavardhan, the owner of the restaurant, had nothing to do with the incident. He told the court that the accused Srinivasa Rao was not a TDP sympathizer and attacked Jagan on personal grounds.

The NIA officials asked the court to dismiss the petition filed by Jagan in the attack case against him. As the lawyers for CM Jagan asked the court for time for further arguments, the next hearing was postponed to 17th of this month.