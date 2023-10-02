  • Menu
NIA raids on APCLC leader's houses

NIA raids on APCLC leaders houses
Tirupati: NIA sleuths raided the APCLC leader Kranthi Chaitany ' s house in Tiruchanur, near here on Monday.

Sources said the NIA officials simultaneously checking another house of Chaitanya a senior state functionary of A P state civil liberty committee suspecting his links with banned Maoist organisations. The raids continuing when reports last came in.

Chaitanya who is APCLC state vice president is also asenior advocate from the pilgrim city.

